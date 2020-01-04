Diamondhead starts 2020 with a 3-month road paving project

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Many Diamondhead roads will be under construction over the next three months as the city kicks off a major street paving project Monday, January 6. The roadwork will take place in five phases over the next 90 days, and cover 7.5 miles of streets throughout the city.
The City of Diamondhead released a map showing which roads will be paved, and the sequence of construction. Crews will start with the areas marked in blue between Diamondhead Drive East and Kapalama Drive. The second phase is marked on the map in orange between Diamondhead Drive East and Golf Club Drive.
Yellow will be the next group of roads paved, and those are in the area near Diamondhead Drive North. The roads marked in green will be tackled fourth and include a section of Golf Club Drive and roads closer to Diamondhead Drive West.
Finally, the roads marked in pink will be paved last, which include a portion of Noma Drive near city hall, and the business district along Leisure Time Drive/Lane.
Officials ask that residents and drivers be patient during the construction and mindful of workers in the area.
