Steve Gleason to receive Congressional Gold Medal.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, announced that a date has been set for a ceremony to award former Saints player and ASL advocate Steve Gleason with the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow on a civilian.
The ceremony will be held Wednesday, January 15 at 3:00 PM, ET in the United States Capitol in Statuary Hall.
Gleason is one of fewer than 200 people who have been awarded the medal, which requires an act of congress. He will also be the first NFL player to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.
Gleason became a Saint’s icon after blocking a key punt against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football in the team’s first game back in the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina.
Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in January 2011. He would go on to create Team Gleason, a charitable organization that has provided almost $10 million in adventure, technology, equipment and care services to more than 15,000 people living with ALS.
