Showers likely today. Then cool and dry weekend.

As a frontal system moves across the area, expect cloudy and cool conditions on Friday with rain showers likely on and off throughout the day. New rainfall amounts of around a half-inch are expected, with isolated higher totals possible. Later this evening, the rain comes to an end. Thanks to this cold front, it will be a nice and dry weekend with plentiful sunshine. A bit cold on Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30s. We stay dry on Monday. But a quick cold front could bring light rain next Tuesday. Then we’ll be cooler for next Wednesday. But long-range data shows wetter conditions late next week as yet another frontal system approaches.