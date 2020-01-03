Protecting your finances from fraud in 2020

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - National studies show credit card fraud is the number one type of identity theft happening in America, with people being victimized every two seconds.
Gulfport Police Detective Jason DuCre says many of those cases originate either with threatening phone calls or information being compromised during normal use. So, what kind of virtual firewalls can you build so your information and money are safe?
“Some of the easy things are create strong passwords, change your password frequently, and never use the same password on everything,” DuCre said. “You have to switch it up. Just try to make it completely random. Throw some symbols in there, throw some numbers in there, make it harder for them to hack or figure it out.”
Figuring out credit card and social security numbers is also on a criminal’s to do list. DuCre says the advice there is simple.
“Never give out your full social security number,” DuCre added. “Most companies will only ask for your last four. If they do ask you for your full number, I am not saying it’s a scam or fraud, but just be wary.”
He also says to be careful where you use your credit card. In many instances, it might be a better idea to just use cash.
"If you can, use cash when you pay for gas. If you’re going to use an ATM, make sure there are cameras. Make sure it’s in a nice, lit area,” DuCre said.
