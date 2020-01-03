Pascagoula police officer and K9 patrolling on NYE hit by drunk driver

“The officer was traveling westbound," Dunsford added. "The other subject was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction. The officer observed him, said he was actually all over the road at a high rate of speed. The officer tried to pull over as far as he could to the right but didn’t have anywhere else to go. The vehicle ultimately struck him, almost head-on but kind of sideswiped him. Then the vehicle actually went off the road and hit a tree after striking the officer.”