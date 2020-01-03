Pascagoula police officer and K9 patrolling on NYE hit by drunk driver

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula police officer patrolling the streets on New Year’s Eve was hit by a drunk driver. It happened 10 minutes before midnight on Catalpe Avenue near Shortcutt Road.
“Both vehicles took pretty significant damage," said Sgt. Travis Dunsford with the Pascagoula Police Department. “The entire side of the front left where the fender was, the tire, that whole area was pretty well damaged.”
Officer Synder and his K9 Tony suffered minor injuries.
“The K9, from what we could see, was minding his own business like nothing had happened. The officer had a few scrapes and bumps but ultimately he said he was fine," Dunsford said.
It was a near head-on collision, with the two vehicles slamming into each other.
“The officer was traveling westbound," Dunsford added. "The other subject was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction. The officer observed him, said he was actually all over the road at a high rate of speed. The officer tried to pull over as far as he could to the right but didn’t have anywhere else to go. The vehicle ultimately struck him, almost head-on but kind of sideswiped him. Then the vehicle actually went off the road and hit a tree after striking the officer.”
The site of the crash showed obvious signs that something happened. A small concrete pillar was overturned, and the front porch is half torn down. The homeowner didn’t want to go on camera but said he wasn’t home when it happened.
You can see tire marks in the yard. Both vehicles had to be towed.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and released into police custody a short time later. Right now, the driver is charged with driving under the influence. His name is not being released at this time because the crash is under investigation.
Officer Synder and K9 Tony should be back at work on Friday.
