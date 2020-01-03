Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-SOUTHERN-FLOODING
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Flood watches and warnings are covering much of the South as torrential rains are flooding roads and highways and filling rivers and streams close to their banks. The National Weather Service said early Friday that most of the flooding advisories covered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Forecasters said some of the worst conditions were in Mississippi, where firefighters rescued at least 10 people from a flooded neighborhood. The National Weather Service said a dam failed near Raymond, Mississippi, flooding some cars. No serious injuries were reported. In metro Atlanta, standing water on freeways snarled traffic as cars and trucks slowed down to creep along.
NEW ORLEANS-CYBERATTACK
Some systems to be restored after New Orleans cyberattack
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Some systems affected by a cyberattack on the city of New Orleans last month are expected to be back online on Monday. A spokeswoman for the city said Thursday that public safety tools including the court system should be up and running on Jan. 6. Most of the more than 3,400 computers that were online at the time of the attack have been cleared to go back on the city's network. Other online systems are expected to be available again by the end of January. The city has given evidence to the FBI to determine the source of the attack.
EDWARDS-EDUCATION BOARD
Louisiana governor announces state education board members
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has named his three appointees to Louisiana's top public school board for the upcoming term. He's keeping two picks from his first four years in office and replacing the third on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The Democratic governor announced Thursday that Doris Voitier and Thomas Roque will remain on the board. Voitier is superintendent of St. Bernard Parish public schools, while Roque is superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Alexandria. Edwards is replacing Grambling State University professor Lurie Thomason Jr. with Louisiana State University professor Belinda Davis. Edwards' spokeswoman says Thomason resigned from the education board last month, citing health concerns.
PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA
Funeral for mother and son killed in Louisiana plane crash
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Family and friends wearing purple and gold said goodbye Thursday to a Louisiana woman and her son who were on their way to see LSU in the Peach Bowl when they died in a weekend plane crash. Gretchen Vincent and her 15-year-old son, Michael Walker Vincent, were on a plane that crashed after takeoff Saturday in Lafayette, killing five of the six people on board. The Advocate reports Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry described Gretchen Vincent as one of his best friends, saying she was possibly the world's greatest LSU Tigers fan.
NEW ORLEANS HOMICIDE FIGURES
Number of homicides in New Orleans dips to 49-year low
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say the number of homicides in the city has fallen for the third consecutive year. New Orleans police confirmed in a statement that there were 119 homicides in 2019, down from 146 the previous year. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the figure is the lowest number since 161 slayings were recorded in 1971. With the new low, New Orleans could drop from the list of America’s five deadliest cities when the federal figures are released in September. The newspaper also reported that though homicides dipped, the number of non-fatal shootings increased by 3%.
BANK ROBBERIES
Authorities seek suspect in New Orleans bank robberies
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of trying to rob two New Orleans banks in one day. News outlets report the man is accused of entering the Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and brandishing a gun. Authorities say the man then handed a teller a note demanded cash before bicycling away empty handed. They say he entered a Capital One Bank about 30 minutes later, brandished the gun and presented a note demanding money. They say he then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
GRAMBLING-OSTEOPATHIC COLLEGE
Grambling: early admission agreement with new medical school
MONROE, La. (AP) — Grambling State University has reached an early admissions agreement with an osteopathic medical school that's starting up classes in July at a private campus on the grounds of another public university. Medical school dean Dr. Ray Morrison says the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine is working toward similar agreements with other schools. Grambling's agreement allows admission for five Grambling sophomores a year to the private college at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Morrison expects to have about 150 students in the first class to report to Monroe. The college also has campuses in Alabama, Virginia and South Carolina.
OFFICER SHOT-LOUISIANA
Louisiana officer shot during traffic stop; suspect arrested
Authorities say a Louisiana police officer was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop. Police say the female Grand Coteau officer was shot while conducting a stop on Louisiana Highway 182. The unidentified officer suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities say the suspect fled on foot but was captured by officers. The suspect's identity was not immediately released. Grand Coteau is about 15 miles north of Lafayette.