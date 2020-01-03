Bay St. Louis business hoping to make healthy eating easier with meal planning model

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking forward to eating healthy in 2020 and not sure where to start, Wholey foods in Bay St. Louis can help you out.
Healthy eating, such as whole foods and clean meat, is the focus of Wholey Foods. Owner of Starfish Café Zachary Fillhart has taken over for a friend, creating the new eatery.
“We purchased out Zone Meals To Go, but we’re keeping her same model of meal planning, and we brought some of our recipes over from Starfish Café and switched everything over to clean meats. So there’s no nitrites or any preservatives in any of our meats anymore,” Fillhart said.
Fillhart said healthy eating is not a diet but more of a lifestyle. Wholey Foods’ meal plans are five days of breakfast, lunch and dinner, creating 15 meals total.
“Our goal is to change how you think about food,” he said.
While changing the perspective people have on healthy eating, Fillhart has created four different plans.
“We have a Simply one, which is based off a Whole 30 type of diet, a lot of vegetables and fruits, all clean protein. We have a Basic plan that will add some dairy and grain back into the Simply diet plan, and then we have an active plan that will double your protein," he said.
All meals are freshly cooked, stored and labeled with dates. Fillhart said meal planning will begin around the first week in February.
“Which people can pick them up from here and target range from here to Ocean Springs,” he said.
It is recommended that the food is eaten or frozen no later than seven days. Before meals go out in February, the storage containers will be biodegradable.
Wholey Foods took over about two weeks ago and can be found on Facebook, but the page is still linked to Zone Meals To Go. However, the website will be up and running Monday if you’re interested in placing an order.
They will also be accepting orders for Keto king cakes.
