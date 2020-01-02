West Harrison Hurricanes make West Coast debut in Rose Parade

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - They traveled 1,742 miles to march five miles, but it wasn’t just any five miles.
It was the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.
Band families who weren’t able to travel gathered around their TVs Wednesday morning to watch them march in the California sunshine.
Color Guard member Baleigh Martin’s family was among those eager to see the West Harrison Hig School Hurricanes perform on television.
“It was great seeing them on TV," said Anthony Martin, Baleigh’s father. “It was the second go-around for her. She was in the Macy’s Parade and now she’s in the Rose Parade.”
Her mother Tamara was equally thrilled.
“One time at Macy’s in person and then on TV,” she said. “Both times it’s just amazing, and I’m proud of all of them.”
Anthony and his wife Tamara are self-described band geeks.
They played for Gulfport and Long Beach, and several of their children have been involved with the West Harrison Band. There are three trumpeters and one flute player in their numbers.
“I had kids in the band and then Baleigh didn’t want to play an instrument, she just wanted to be in the guard,” he said. “So she found her niche and she loves it.”
Bayleigh marched with her older sister Mikayla in New York City in 2017.
Her sister was proud to see her march on TV.
“She pushes herself every day and if she don’t get it right, I’m going to tell you she’s determined to get it right,” Mikayla said. “Once she’s got it, it’s like that," she said as she snapped her fingers. "It’s natural born to her.”
The Martins have a great appreciation for the dedication and teamwork it takes from the band and their instructors as well as the individual effort each member makes.
“I think they’re just on this journey of nothing but going up and forward,” Tamara said. “They are just awesome.”
In addition to the Rose Parade, the Hurricane band also performed in “Band Cares” for the Ronald McDonald House and participated in a band festival with all the other bands marching in the parade.
