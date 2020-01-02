Statewide lockdown continues at all Miss. prisons; weekend visitation canceled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is continuing a statewide lockdown at all prisons across the state.
In a statement released Thursday MDOC said that movement of inmates will be limited to only emergencies. As a result, there will be no visitation this weekend.
Interview and screening for potential correctional officers on Saturday at the three state prisons won’t be affected.
The statement says in part:
“All available resources are being used to address disturbances occurring around the state. The MDOC is being responsive in investigating the violence. Because of the active investigations, the agency is limited in providing additional information. Reporting allegations is irresponsible and could further jeopardize the safety of officers, inmates, and the public. The safety of staff, inmates, and the public is always the agency’s focus. The MDOC will keep the public informed as information becomes available that does not further jeopardize the safety of its institutions.”
Just this week there have been three inmates killed at prisons across the state. A 26-year-old man was killed and two others injured at the Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility early Thursday morning.
A fight at Parchman on left one dead and several other injured on New Year’s Eve.
An inmate also died at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County. This death brought on the statewide lockdown.
It’s unclear how long the lockdown will remain. This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.