State inmates on lockdown at Stone County jail following deadly violence in Miss. prisons

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Violence inside Mississippi’s prison walls is sparking concern as prisons across the state remain on lockdown.
That lockdown also includes regional jails that house state inmates such as the Stone County Regional Correctional Facility, which houses 280 state inmates.
Mississippi Department of Corrections issued the lockdown earlier this week.
“The inmates cannot leave the zone. They have to stay inside the zone. That means there’s no visitation or anything else. Any other kind of activities, they’re stuck in the zone," said Warden Dwain Brewer.
The lockdown came after an inmate was killed Sunday following a “major disturbance” at the correctional facility in Greene County. Since then, despite the lockdown, there have been three more inmate deaths.
MDOC hasn’t said what motivated the rash of deadly violence in Mississippi’s prisons. However, Brewer said many believe it’s likely gang-related.
“Gangs are everywhere, inside the jail and outside the jails. And they have ways of communicating to try to cause disturbances and problems,” he said.
The lockdown brings its own set of challenges for the county jail. For one, it means fewer inmate workers.
“We lose some of our workers and things that we would normally have inmates to do, to help us do, in which, they do a lot in kitchen and maintenance,” Brewer said.
He said, fortunately, there have been few problems at the jail over the years.
“I just don’t have the violence here. And I’m blessed not to have the violence," he said.
He believes that’s because the county jail is a place inmates prefer to be for good food, vocational programs and safe environment.
“There’s a waiting list of people trying to come to Stone County because we have a good jail. We have a good reputation. Inmates know that," Brewer said.
As for when the lockdown will be lifted, it’s all a waiting game.
“Hopefully, this thing won’t last too long, and we’ll be able to go back to normal," Brewer said.
Brewer said inmates are still allowed video visitation.
