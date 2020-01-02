School superintendent, family collect animal figures for hands-on learning

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine having 200 animals in their natural habitats hanging out in your living room.
Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich doesn’t have to imagine too hard because playing and learning are a natural combination at the Rodolfich household.
Exploring different zoos around the Southeast has motivated Jonna Rodolfich and her siblings to bring those animals and their natural habitats right into their living room.
“So far we have an artic, a farm, a dinosaur, a North American,” Jonna said.
The girls started learning about animals early on when they were toddlers. Their parents said it all started with the magnet board.
“As you can see the dinosaurs and everything in there," Wayne said.
Jonna is now in the second grade, and she teaches her friends at school different terms she has learned, like poaching, for example.
“It’s where people kill wild animals, either just for fun or for food," she said.
Taking family trips to animal shows with live exhibits, Wayne shares his reason for investing in this type of learning.
“The big thing for us is increasing their vocabulary by playing, and they learn so many new terms and so many things about the animals and the climates and just different regions of the world. And it is just a great way to learn and play with your children," he said.
Wayne Rodolfich compared learning with technology versus hands-on learning.
“I would say that we’re way too focused on video and learning by computer, and that hands-on learning by doing is always the best way to teach children," he said.
Whenever the girls complete their newest additions to the habitats, they will share them on their Facebook page.
