Scattered thunderstorms. Severe storms possible.

Mostly cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be severe with locally heavy rainfall possible. Mild with highs in the mid 70s. If any storm damage occurs today or tonight in South Mississippi, damaging straight-line wind will be the most likely cause. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep updated on the latest weather information on Thursday. We’ll see more showers on Friday. By Friday’s end, rain totals around one inch to one and a half inches are expected across coastal Mississippi with isolated higher amounts possible. But, it’ll become drier by Friday evening. This weekend, the first weekend of 2020, will be cool and dry with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s.