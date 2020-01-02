Prayer vigil held for Madison Alderman and former WLBT reporter in coma

Madison, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of family friends and local leaders unite in prayer for Alderman and former WLBT reporter Warren Strain. Strain suffered a stroke before Christmas, and he has since been in a coma. A prayer vigil was held under the Prayer Tree at Madison City Hall on New Year’s Day.
“Everybody just loves Warren, so it is great to come and just offer up prayer and continue to life him up,” said a family friend of Warren Strain.
Those who love, admire, respect or call Alderman Warren Strain 'friend' prayed outside city hall for him New Year's Day after a suffering a stroke more than a week ago.
Strain's pastor, the very Reverend Father John C. Henderson, of St. Peter's Antiochian Orthodox Church of more than 30 years led the prayer vigil.
“We are encouraged that he is still with us because it was very serious stroke and we are just asking God to bring his healing mercies to him,” said Henderson.
Strains’ wife Sandra and their two children were also very emotional during Wednesday’s service. She says two days before Christmas, her husband was supposed to have a simple back surgery. The morning before even going to the hospital, he had a massive brain bleed and a stroke.
“I knew it was serious, but I didn't know how serious, so I began to pray and pray and pray.”
Strain has since been in a coma.
“One thing I know I have other than God’s grace and his love is my precious family and friends and the people who love my husband,” said Sandra Strain.
Strain is well-known across Mississippi. He worked for several news stations, including right here at WLBT as an anchor and reporter. He also worked at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. He currently serves as the public affairs director Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
"I believe that this community and state know Warren Strain very, very well. He has been a servant and he has a servant’s heart,” said a family friend.
“This happened to us for a reason. God knew exactly what he was doing from the beginning and he knows it's going to happen in the end, and I am hanging on to every bit of everything I have and I'm leaving it all in God's hands,” said Sandra Strain.
