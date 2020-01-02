New details released surrounding arrest of Cliff Kirkland

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New information has been released surrounding the arrest of former senior Biloxi staffer Cliff Kirkland.
WLOX News Now obtained the police incident report that details the claims against him of molesting a child.
According to the report, the victim told investigators the allegations of inappropriate touching happened over a seven-year period beginning in 2012.
The incidents reportedly took place in his home, and the victim claims she was in 5th grade the first time Kirkland touched her.
The victim called Kirkland a family friend.
The police report also said another underaged girl made a similar claim, saying he touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping at his home. Those allegations reportedly happened between 2013 to 2016.
Kirkland was arrested in December on two charges of touching a child for lustful purposes, one count for each of the victims.
He announced his resignation as the City’s Innovative and Development Officer after his arrest.
