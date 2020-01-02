New bait & tackle shop owner hopes 2020 lures better fishing conditions on the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite the dark clouds that seemed to hang over the 2019 Gulf Coast fishing season, Mike Wright is pursuing his dream to open a bait & tackle shop in Gulfport.
“I had told someone that I had walked into a tackle shop when I was younger and I had seen the guys sitting around talking about fishing, and I love fishing, and I thought that would be the coolest job ever,” Wright said. “I got it in my head that I wanted to do it. And when my wife and I settled here in Mississippi, I realized this is the place.”
Wicked Fish Bait & Tackle opened its doors Thursday morning, despite a wicked 2019 for those who fished or made their living on the water.
"Last year was terrible for fishing and the whole industry,” Wright added. “A lot of people got hurt by it, but I felt like the timing is right for this and it’s going to be perfect.”
Wright also hopes the location just off U.S. 49 is perfect. The shop sits next to a gas station, so he hopes customers will get food and drinks next door, then visit him to get their fishing supplies.
"The places where my wife and I have been, you know, it didn’t seem right. But coming here, this is the nicest bunch of people I’ve been around. So I said we’re going to buy a house here and open up the tackle shop,” Wright said.
