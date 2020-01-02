More business coming to busy Gulfport corridor

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An area of Gulfport that has already experienced growth is adding one more storefront to the mix. With CarMax already open for business and the main support structure for Champion Dodge already out of the ground, businesses continue to pick the Interstate 10 and Highway 605 corridor to set up shop.
“We’re getting ready to build a new motorcycle dealership. We’re combining our Suzuki City store from Biloxi and our South Mississippi Power Sports store from Gulfport. We’re gonna put them all under one building and have Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki all under one roof," said business owner Michael Nasakaitis.
For Nasakaitis, this location seemed an easy win.
“Everything we’ve looked over the last couple of years, this has made the most sense. It’s getting ready to start growing quite a bit. There’s a lot of good developments coming in, a couple of the car dealerships and some more that’s planned, from what we’re hearing, really made it attractive to us," Nasakaitis said.
Scott Delano of Southeastern Commercial Real Estate said that this type of growth is only the beginning.
“Our economy has really started to pick up and we’ve seen a lot of commercial development along the corridor. We’ve had a lot of sales that have come in over the last couple of months along the interstate corridor. We think that this area is one of the growing areas in South Mississippi, and we certainly expect it to expand," Delano said.
The 60-acre property has recently changed hands. The old ownership group had no interest in small-parcel commercial development. Delano said that with over 100,000 vehicles traveling the corridor daily, the new group is excited about the future.
“The new ownership group is going to develop this out. We are already taking contracts for the rest of the property, and we expect to have some announcements coming up in the next couple of weeks," he said.
In addition to the area of development south of Dedeaux Road, 39 acres north of Dedeaux has also been sold. However, until the city widens the road, Delano said contracts for that parcel of land won’t move quickly.
“The city of Gulfport has plans to widen Dedeaux Road. This interchange will be improved, and we expect land on the north side of Dedeaux Road to be developed out at that same time,” Delano told WLOX.
While Champion Dodge is projected to open in late-spring, plans have not yet been finalized for the new motorcycle dealership.
