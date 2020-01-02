MHP New Year’s holiday enforcement period ends with 79 DUI arrests and 3 deaths

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, around 1:25 a.m., MHP responded to a deadly crash on MS589 in Lamar County. A Nissan Sentra, driven by 24-year-old Blake H. Breazeale of Petal, was traveling northbound. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Brezeale was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Twenty-eight-year-old passenger Kimberly R. Sumral of Hattiesburg was pronounced dead on scene.