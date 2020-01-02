MHP New Year’s holiday enforcement period ends with 79 DUI arrests and 3 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has concluded its New Year’s holiday enforcement period. It began Tuesday, December 31, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Wednesday, January 1 at midnight.
MHP issued 3,526 citations with 79 DUI arrests. During the two day period, MHP investigated 81 motor vehicle crashes that included 23 injuries and three deaths.
On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, around 1:25 a.m., MHP responded to a deadly crash on MS589 in Lamar County. A Nissan Sentra, driven by 24-year-old Blake H. Breazeale of Petal, was traveling northbound. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Brezeale was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Twenty-eight-year-old passenger Kimberly R. Sumral of Hattiesburg was pronounced dead on scene.
Around 1:31 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, MHP responded to a deadly wreck on Interstate 22 in Marshall County. A 2016 Kenworth, driven by 44-year-old Georgia resident Ryan J. Thomas, was traveling eastbound and a 2013 Toyota Prius, driven by Matthew Zent, 31, of Tennessee, was traveling eastbound on I-22 and collided with Thomas. Zent was pronounced dead on scene.
On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, around 6:02 p.m., MHP responded to a deadly traffic crash on MS11 in Jasper County. A 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 42-year-old Christopher S. Tanner of Quitman, was traveling southbound. Tanner’s vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.
