MDA director to step down Jan. 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Glenn McCullough, Jr., the executive director of Mississippi Development Authority, will step down at the end of the month.
McCullough, the former Tupelo mayor, will step down on January 30 and return to a private life.
“It has been an honor to serve at the helm of MDA with our good, talented people and partners to win economic development opportunities for Mississippians,” McCullough said in a statement. “I appreciate Gov. Phil Bryant allowing me to serve in this position and look forward to assisting with the transition of a new director.”
McCullough was appointed to the position in May 2015. He and his wife Laura will return to life at their homes in Tupelo and Brandon.
