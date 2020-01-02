Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes and Jerry Jeudy became the first Alabama player to top 200 receiving yards in a bowl game as the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 17 Michigan 35-16 on Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl. Jeudy finished with six catches for 204 yards. Najee Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama. Shea Patterson completed 17 of 37 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown for Michigan.
UNDATED (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Twitter that he will announce on Jan. 6 whether he will enter the NFL draft or return to college for another season. Tagovailoa is recovering from season-ending hip surgery and has not played since being injured at Mississippi State on Nov. 16. He had surgery two days later. Tagovailoa, a junior, is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He seemed a likely top-five NFL draft pick before the injury. The severity of his injury makes his value more uncertain, though doctors who have treated him have said a full recovery is expected.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns to become Minnesota’s career receiving leader and propel the 16th-ranked Gophers to a 31-24 victory over No. 9 Auburn in the Outback Bowl. Johnson broke Eric Decker's school record for receiving yards on his second catch of the day and became Minnesota’s all-time leader for scoring receptions on a one-handed, 2-yard TD catch that put the Gophers up 24-17 at halftime. His 73-yard catch-and-run put Minnesota ahead for good early in the fourth quarter. Minnesota finished 11-2, its first season with more than 10 wins since 1904. Auburn wound up 9-5.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — George Pickens caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and No. 5 Georgia defeated eighth-ranked Baylor 26-14 in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter when the back of his head appeared to hit hard on the turf as he was taken down by two defenders along the sideline. Brewer was coming back from a concussion in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 7. Georgia's Jake Fromm passed for 250 yards and two TDs.
UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers end a six-year playoff drought in a big way by earning the NFC's top seed. The 49ers haven't been in this lofty position entering the postseason since 1997 when they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the conference championship. The second seed this year is the Packers. The wild-card round features the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings visiting the New Orleans Saints. The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC title last year but they didn't make the playoff party this season.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas is getting used to starting his year in Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. It's the only PGA Tour event where the sole qualification is to win. Thomas and Dustin Johnson are playing for the fifth straight time. Thomas isn't satisfied with his 11 victories in five years on tour. That includes a major championship and a FedEx Cup title. He says he's not disappointed, but he feels he should have achieved more. As for the rest of the 34-man field? Fifteen players are at Kapalua for the first time.