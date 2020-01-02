Families of alleged rape victims inside Yazoo Regional Correctional Facility want justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I want my daughter out of there. I want her out of there. I don’t feel that she’s safe in there anymore,” said Alice Boyanton, whose adult daughter was allegedly raped three times inside the walls of the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.
There’s power in numbers. Boyanton and her mother Eloise Kyle, and Natasha Brown and her mother Katherine Mallette are the voices for their loved ones. Two of the three guards accused of sexually assaulting Boyanton’s daughter and Brown’s sister in law say it didn’t happen, but another has confessed to his part in one of the assaults.
To the allegations that it didn’t happen, the women are able to give explicit personal details about the guards’ bodies.
Authorities say they haven't ruled out that it could have been consensual.
“If it would have been consensual sex, they would not have been crying .when they called me.” As Kyle paused to gather her emotions, several gunshots could be heard in the background.
“They can scream consensual all they want, my daughter did not consent to this, she did not,” said Boyanton, her voice thick with anger.
According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, all three guards have been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which he hopes will be by the end of the week.
“We just need justice for both of them," said Mallette. "And it needs to be taken to the highest authority to make sure it doesn’t happen to someone else’s loved one in there.”
WLBT does not identify victims of sexual assault, but their family members have a message for the men accused of these acts.
“Just because you’re hiding behind a badge, really not a cop, you’re just a guard, but for you to use your authority to threaten someone and make them feel that low?" she said. "How would they feel if somebody did it to one of their loved ones?”
The families have asked authorities for a full mental and physical evaluation for their loved ones. In the meantime, they just want the two alleged victims to know their phones are always charged up, and they can call home any time.
“I want to ask something. What’s going to happen if they come up pregnant after this. Is the state going to pay for it?” Kyle asked.
For now, all the families really have are unanswered questions.
