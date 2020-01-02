Catching up with JoJo the Kangaroo

McHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - JoJo the Kangaroo was responsible for possibly South Mississippi’s most captivating story of 2019 when he got lose in Gulfport and set off a two-day search in June, but since then JoJo’s been safe and sound.
On Wednesday, JoJo rang in the new year as he spends almost every other day, just hopping around and getting some food from his owner Cody Breland.
“For the most part, JoJo just gets to enjoy grazing out here in his field. He likes eating hay and his kangaroo feed,” Breland said. “He just basically spends his days laying out in the sun and being a lazy and happy kangaroo.”
On his farm, Wild Acres near Saucier, JoJo has plenty of companions.
“This is like typical behavior for male kangaroos. They really love each other, but they just really love to box each other,” Breland said. “They live here and are very happy together. We have babies and we have little wallabies as well, so they have lots of friends to run around and play with.”
When JoJo got lost he was visiting children at Bayou View Elementary, but now since he’s two years old, JoJo’s traveling days are over.
“JoJo the Kangaroo is too large to take places now. He’s very strong and powerful,” Breland said. “Generally, you hold a kangaroo by the base of the tail and wrap an arm around their stomach, but that tail is probably stronger than my leg, and if he doesn’t want to be held, he’s not going to be held.”
Breland still takes out some of his other animals, including the smaller kangaroos, but not without taking extra precautions.
“It definitely taught me a lesson. I’m very cautious now, almost overly cautious,” Breland said. “I’m like a helicopter parent with these animals.”
As for what 2020 has in store for JoJo, he could be part of an expanding family.
“Hopefully within the next year, JoJo will become a father. We do have female kangaroos out here, and I think it’s going to be really sweet to see the offspring of South Mississippi’s favorite kangaroo,” Breland said.
With the exception of pre-planned events, Wild Acres isn’t open to the public, but according to Breland, he’s working to change that and hopes everything is in place in the not-so-distance future for people to be able to come out and visit JoJo.
