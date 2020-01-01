WATCH LIVE: West Harrison High Band performs in the Tournament of Roses Parade

LOS ANGELES (WLOX) - As you watch the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day, be sure to keep an eye out for the West Harrison High School Band representing the Magnolia State. They’re #79 in the parade lineup.
Around 300 band members and chaperones have been in Los Angeles since Friday participating in events and sightseeing ahead of Wednesday morning’s big performance. You can watch the parade coverage live on WLOX ABC, or online through the YouTube player below.
We’re also sharing a special “band cam” from KTLA that shows all the marching bands without commentary, so you can just enjoy the performance.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.