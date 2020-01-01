Upgraded threat for severe weather on Thursday

Severe weather will be possible across parts of the WLOX area on Thursday and Thursday night

Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
By Eric Jeansonne and Wesley Williams | December 29, 2019 at 11:33 PM CST - Updated January 1 at 1:39 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The first day of 2020 has been nice, cool, and dry! However, we’ll be seeing rain moving into the region for the rest of the week.

Thursday and Thursday night bring scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Severe storms will be possible. Friday brings even more numerous showers. But, once the showers completely end by Friday night, we’ll see a drier pattern for the weekend.

THREAT FOR SEVERE DAMAGING WEATHER IN COASTAL MISSISSIPPI - LOW

  • The threat for Thursday and Thursday night severe damaging weather in the WLOX viewing area has been upgraded since Wednesday morning’s update.
  • The risk for severe damaging weather is now expected to be low. This is a 2 on a scale that goes from 1 up to 5. This means that most of us will see rain and some of us will hear thunder. Isolated storm damage will be possible in the WLOX viewing area.
  • Damaging winds will be the main threat. But, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
  • Keep updated on the latest weather information on Thursday. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings in case any are issued for your location.

THREAT FOR HEAVY RAINFALL IN COASTAL MISSISSIPPI - VERY LOW to NONE

More than three inches of rainfall are expected in central Mississippi. It will be a close call but coastal Mississippi should be spared from the worst. We'll see lighter rainfall amounts.
The worst rainfall threat will stretch through central Mississippi. Much of coastal Mississippi should be spared. But, it'll be a close call for Pearl River County.
  • The threat for Thursday and Thursday night heavy rain in the WLOX viewing area remains very low to none, according to the latest trends on Wednesday.
  • Expected rainfall amounts will be around one inch in coastal Mississippi, with isolated higher amounts mainly closer to Pearl River County.
  • Higher rainfall amounts, greater than three inches, will still be possible to our northwest near McComb and Jackson.

