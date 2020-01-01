Units respond to fires caused by fireworks across Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Fire Rescue began the new year responding to multiple fires caused by fireworks.
Shortly after 2 a.m., fire units were called to a home on Canal Road for a fire that started when firework debris that had been placed in trash cans burned. The flames climbed the outside of the house and burned into the attic area when the homeowner was alerted by someone returning from a holiday party.
Fire units also responded to a number of calls reporting woods and brush fires due to fireworks.
Pat Sullivan with Harrison County Fire Service wants to remind the public about fire safety when using fireworks. Fireworks should be kept away from any woods or brush areas that could burn.
Adult supervision and having a way to extinguish fires is highly recommended. Never put discarded fireworks into trash cans that are near homes, buildings or anything that could burn.
