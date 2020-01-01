Season’s Cleanings: New Year’s Eve one of Goodwill’s busiest days

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New Year’s Eve is the one of the busiest days of the year for Goodwill as people get ready to celebrate with a fresh start.
The Goodwill Mega Store in Ocean Springs is collecting loads of donations as people prepare to ring in the new year.
Store manager, Bryan Gospodonovich said, “Everybody’s getting new stuff, so instead of throwing it out to the road or something like that, they donate it here.”
The store gets anywhere from one item to a truckload at a time. As employees organize the items, they assess for not just quantity but quality.
“If there are small things that are capable of being removed, any dust or lint, we surely take a moment to do that," said employee Theresa Jones. “Look it over nicely, front and back. Hang it.”
Gary Gray took time out of his day to donate a blazer to Goodwill.
“I come basically every year. It gives me the perfect opportunity to clear out my closet and in the same time, help out the less fortunate,” he said.
Sheila Davidson, a shopper visiting from Alabama, shared why she thinks people like to clear their closets around the holidays.
“Size can make us change our clothing,” she said. "We can just get tired of it, and for somebody else, it’s like getting something new.”
Goodwill says every donations not only helps create jobs, but provides access to affordable gently-worn clothing. It’s a cause many say they’re happy to support by giving things away or buying in store.
“It can’t be bad for you. It’s got to make you feel good,” said Davidson.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.