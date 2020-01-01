Scattered thunderstorms on Thursday, better rain chances Friday

Severe weather will be possible across parts of the WLOX area on Thursday and Thursday night

Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
By Eric Jeansonne and Wesley Williams | December 29, 2019 at 11:33 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 11:03 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of South Mississippi. A few storms could be severe with locally heavy rainfall possible. If any storm damage occurs today or tonight in South Mississippi, damaging straight-line wind will be the most likely cause. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep updated on the latest weather information on Thursday. We’ll see more showers on Friday. By Friday’s end, rain totals around one inch to one and a half inches are expected across coastal Mississippi with isolated higher amounts possible. But, it’ll become drier by Friday evening setting up for dry and cool conditions for the first weekend of 2020.

See our latest hourly rain chances for your location by scrolling down on our Weather Page here.

THREAT FOR SEVERE DAMAGING WEATHER IN COASTAL MISSISSIPPI - VERY LOW to LOW

  • The threat for Thursday and Thursday night severe damaging weather in the WLOX viewing area has decreased since the previous update earlier Thursday.
  • The risk for severe damaging weather is expected to be very low to low. It is a 2 on a scale that goes from 1 up to 5. This means that many of us will see rain and some of us will hear thunder. Isolated storm damage will be possible in the WLOX viewing area.
  • Damaging winds will be the main threat. But, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
  • Keep updated on the latest weather information on Thursday. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings in case any are issued for your location.
Severe thunderstorms will be possible but not likely for the WLOX area of coastal Mississippi.
Level Two (Slight Risk) of severe weather for mainly Pearl River County in the WLOX area. The rest of the WLOX area has been downgraded to a Level One (Marginal Risk) risk.
THREAT FOR HEAVY RAINFALL IN COASTAL MISSISSIPPI - VERY LOW to NONE

  • The threat for Thursday and Thursday night heavy rain in the WLOX viewing area remains very low to none, according to the latest trends on Wednesday.
  • Expected rainfall amounts will be around one inch in coastal Mississippi, with isolated higher amounts mainly closer to Pearl River County.
  • Higher rainfall amounts, greater than three inches, will still be possible to our northwest near McComb and Jackson.
Coastal Mississippi should be spared from the heaviest rain totals in our region.
A High Risk for flooding rainfall in central Mississippi. A high risk usually indicates a dangerous situation. Typically, on days when high risks for flooding rainfall are issued, high-water rescues tend to also occur.
