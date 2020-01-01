Scattered thunderstorms on Thursday, better rain chances Friday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of South Mississippi. A few storms could be severe with locally heavy rainfall possible. If any storm damage occurs today or tonight in South Mississippi, damaging straight-line wind will be the most likely cause. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep updated on the latest weather information on Thursday. We’ll see more showers on Friday. By Friday’s end, rain totals around one inch to one and a half inches are expected across coastal Mississippi with isolated higher amounts possible. But, it’ll become drier by Friday evening setting up for dry and cool conditions for the first weekend of 2020.
- The threat for Thursday and Thursday night severe damaging weather in the WLOX viewing area has decreased since the previous update earlier Thursday.
- The risk for severe damaging weather is expected to be very low to low. It is a 2 on a scale that goes from 1 up to 5. This means that many of us will see rain and some of us will hear thunder. Isolated storm damage will be possible in the WLOX viewing area.
- Damaging winds will be the main threat. But, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
- Keep updated on the latest weather information on Thursday. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings in case any are issued for your location.
- The threat for Thursday and Thursday night heavy rain in the WLOX viewing area remains very low to none, according to the latest trends on Wednesday.
- Expected rainfall amounts will be around one inch in coastal Mississippi, with isolated higher amounts mainly closer to Pearl River County.
- Higher rainfall amounts, greater than three inches, will still be possible to our northwest near McComb and Jackson.
