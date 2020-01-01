Scattered thunderstorms on Thursday, better rain chances Friday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of South Mississippi. A few storms could be severe with locally heavy rainfall possible. If any storm damage occurs today or tonight in South Mississippi, damaging straight-line wind will be the most likely cause. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep updated on the latest weather information on Thursday. We’ll see more showers on Friday. By Friday’s end, rain totals around one inch to one and a half inches are expected across coastal Mississippi with isolated higher amounts possible. But, it’ll become drier by Friday evening setting up for dry and cool conditions for the first weekend of 2020.