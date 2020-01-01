Meet Pascagoula’s new city manager Michael Silverman

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula’s new city manager spent the first day of 2020 in office. He’s not scheduled to start until Thursday, but Michael Silverman said he’s eager to get to work.
“I’m working, getting oriented. I arrived a little bit early to the City of Pascagoula because I wanted to get the chance to meet with staff and meet with members of the community to get a better understanding of how the City of Pascagoula operates," Silverman said.
Silverman arrived in Pascagoula a few days before Christmas.
“I got to town Dec. 21," he said. “I’ve enjoyed having Christmas here and just the hospitality here is amazing.”
Now that’s he’s in office, Silverman said understanding what the city needs is a priority.
“For me, I want to work with staff and city council on ensuring that some of their top priorities are addressed, and ensuring that the City of Pascagoula continues to move forward. I think there are great opportunities here, and I know that we have the people and manpower capable to address some of these opportunities," Silverman added.
Silverman is from North Carolina and most recently served as a city manager in Michigan. He’s working as Pascagoula’s city manager on a year to year contract.
“Having the chance to read about Pascagoula and seeing the description of the community, I was very intrigued," Silverman added.
His appointment comes in the wake of personnel changes in Pascagoula. Former city manager Ryan Frederic submitted his resignation and former assistant city manager Frank Corder was appointed but later also submitted his resignation. Mayor Dane Maxwell will also resign Thursday, on the same day he’s sworn in as Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District.
