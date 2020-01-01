Long Beach woman killed crossing Hwy 90 just after midnight

Long Beach woman killed crossing Hwy 90 just after midnight
(Source: Associated Press)
By WLOX Staff | January 1, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST - Updated January 1 at 2:18 PM

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach woman died early on New Year's Day when she was hit by a vehicle on Highway 90.

Linda Woycke, 62, was struck in the westbound lanes near South Seashore Avenue as she walked across the highway heading north around 12:25am. Woycke was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment, but her injuries were too serious and she died at 1:47am.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the cause of Woycke’s death was blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.