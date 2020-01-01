Seven shot at W.Va. bar on New Year’s Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Huntington Police confirm seven people were shot early Wednesday morning at a bar.
The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kulture Hookah Bar. Some of the victims were inside; others were outside the bar.
Witnesses said a dispute inside the bar that continued outside may have led to the shooting. Police do not believe it was a random act.
The seven victims were taken to the hospital either via personal vehicles or EMS. No fatalities have been reported, but the conditions of the victims has not been released.
Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell earlier said some of the injuries are serious.
Evidence markers are visible across 4th Avenue from the bar and on the street immediately in front. The crew at the scene reports the door to the bar had been shattered.
