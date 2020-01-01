Human skull discovered in wooded area in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a human skull in a wooded area on Progress Road in the Little Creek community.
Deputies say a deer hunter was walking in the area and came across the skull.
PCSO contacted the Hattiesburg Crime Scene Unit and determined the skull is from a human.
The skull has since been collected and will be sent to a crime lab to be determine the gender of the skull.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office has since processed the scene where the skull was discovered.
More details will be available as PCSO receive results.
