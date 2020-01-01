Dry start to the year. Wetter by Friday.

Expect a somewhat sunny start to New Year’s Day Wednesday even though skies will become cloudier throughout the day. Chilly morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s will give way to a cool afternoon in the 60s. Tonight, cloudy skies with a chance for showers overnight. Tomorrow, scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Tomorrow night, scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms overnight. Friday brings scattered showers with afternoon highs in the 60s. Once the showers completely end by Friday night, we’ll see a drier pattern for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature chilly morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s with cool afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s.