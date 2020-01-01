Expect a somewhat sunny start to New Year’s Day Wednesday even though skies will become cloudier throughout the day. Chilly morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s will give way to a cool afternoon in the 60s. Tonight, cloudy skies with a chance for showers overnight. Tomorrow, scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Tomorrow night, scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms overnight. Friday brings scattered showers with afternoon highs in the 60s. Once the showers completely end by Friday night, we’ll see a drier pattern for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature chilly morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s with cool afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Dry start to the year. Wetter by Friday.
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast