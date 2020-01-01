CrossFit bandits say new year resolutions can become lifestyle changes

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) -A common annual new year resolution is about going to the gym or exercising. However, studies show more than 80% of people who make that resolution do not follow through with it.
If you’re seeking motivation heading into the new year, look no further than Jana Rocker. The 48-year-old does CrossFit religiously with the use of only one arm. Rocker plows through exercising even though her arm was amputated when she was 10 years old.
Right now, she’s keeping her exercise schedule despite routine kidney dialysis treatments while she waits for a transplant donor match.
“It took me a long time to get my schedule down to keep coming back to the gym once I started dialysis, but now I’ve managed to figure it all out,” Rocker said. “I would not be doing as well with dialysis. I do it at home, but I wouldn’t be doing nearly as well if I weren’t doing CrossFit.”
Bandit CrossFit guru Janice Ferguson said the lifestyle choice is the key, not just with Jana, but with anyone looking to up their game in 2020.
“People feel intimidated by ‘I don’t know what to do.’ My advice to them is remember that everyone started somewhere,” Ferguson said. “Everyone at the gym was in your position some time, so you have to take those steps and realize you’re sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
If you are thinking of joining a gym in the new year, check out Gulf Coast Weekend for a list of some gyms and studios in South Mississippi.
