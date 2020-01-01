Coast restaurants making a tradition of serving traditional New Year’s Day meals

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some traditional meals are better when someone else makes them.
A few restaurants on the Coast served up the New Year’s Day meal that customers expected ‑ and then some.
It’s just what the new year needed.
“Every New Year’s Day we’re open at Salute and we are thrilled to make the real deal,” said owner Rob Stinson. "True corned beef brisket; beautiful, beautiful cabbage with some bacon, onions, garlic. We do our black-eyed peas the old-world way with ham hocks and all; and cornbread dressing.”
Stinson always expects a big crowd.
“Everybody’s kind of talking about their war stories from the night before,” he said. “But 2020 is going to be a great year. So we’re excited about it, and I love to see people on New Year’s Day.”
The restaurant’s first customers of the day were ready to celebrate.
“Well, we were brought up doing this,” said Linda Risher of Forrest, Miss. “We’re old country and our parents did it. We still continue to have black-eyed peas every New Year’s Day.”
Even those from the northern part of the country were impressed.
"It is by far one of the best meals ever, and this is by far one of the best restaurants ever, too,” said Merrick Shimp of Ohio, who was visiting in the region.
However, his Southern roots aren’t very deep, and there’s one item he hasn’t learned to like.
“I do avoid the black-eye peas, unfortunately,” he said with a laugh.
The black-eyed peas stand for luck and prosperity. So does cabbage, which represents money, and cornbread represents gold. However, does it do any good? Most people say it’s worth the try.
“I think so, ‘cause we’re always lucky,” said Larry Haney, a part-time resident of Biloxi. “Yeah, we’re always lucky. We don’t have any bad luck.”
