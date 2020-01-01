Bowl attendance down across the country

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thousands of college football fans are in New Orleans for Wednesday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl. But, attendance is down this year compared to last.
Sugar Bowl CEO, Jeff Hendley says they’re expecting a good crowd at the Superdome for the game but it won’t be a sell-out crowd as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Baylor Bears.
A lot of factors may play into that; one being that Georgia was in the Sugar Bowl last year and Baylor is a smaller school.
Hundley also says New Orleans hosting the college football national championship game this year on January 13th may have had an impact on ticket sales as well; especially when you consider the LSU Tigers will be playing in that game. Hundley says fans might have had to prioritize which game they wanted to attend.
“There’s a slight trend on a downward part right now with bowls across the country and it’s something, not anything that were panicking about, but it’s certainly something that we need to be mindful of and we’ve created a task force. I serve on the the executive committee for the football bowl association and we’re going to be studying ticket sales. You know across the industry it’s something that’s affected not just in college football but in football across the board and live sporting events,” said Hundley.
Hundley says they’re still expecting the Sugar Bowl to bring a big economic impact to the city, somewhere in the range of 150 to 175 million dollars.
