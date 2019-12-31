Thunderstorms possible on Thursday, looking wet for Friday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The first day of 2020 has been nice, cool, and dry! However, we’ll be seeing rain moving into the region for the rest of the week.
Thursday and Thursday night bring scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Strong storms will be possible. Friday brings even more numerous showers. But, once the showers completely end by Friday night, we’ll see a drier pattern for the weekend.
- The threat for Thursday and Thursday night heavy rain in the WLOX viewing area remains very low to none, according to the latest trends on Wednesday.
- Expected rainfall amounts will be around one inch in coastal Mississippi, with isolated higher amounts mainly closer to Pearl River County.
- Higher rainfall amounts, greater than three inches, will still be possible to our northwest near McComb and Jackson.
- The threat for Thursday and Thursday night severe damaging weather in the WLOX viewing area has not changed since yesterday’s update.
- Thankfully, this risk for severe damaging weather is still expected to be very low: a 1 on a scale of 1 up to 5.
- This means that most of us will see rain and some of us will hear thunder. But, few, if any, of us will see storm damage in the WLOX viewing area.
- Damaging winds will be the main threat. But, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Timing would be mainly Thursday afternoon and evening.
- Keep updated on the latest weather information on Thursday. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings in case any are issued for your location.
