Sunny and cool New Year’s Eve. Thursday thunder?

After a chilly morning in the 40s and 30s, get ready for another sunny and cool day with with in the upper 50s which is very close to normal for this time of year. Tonight, clear skies and cool temperatures can be expected for any of your late-night festivities. Lows will range from around 40 on the coast to mid 30s inland. New Year’s Day Wednesday will still be mostly dry with high pressure nearby. Showers will be likely on Thursday and Thursday night. The threat for Thursday and Thursday night heavy rain in the WLOX viewing area has decreased with new trends suggesting only around one inch of rainfall for coastal Mississippi and higher amounts to our northwest. The threat for Thursday and Thursday night severe damaging weather in the WLOX viewing area has been introduced. Thankfully, this risk for severe damaging weather is expected to be very low: a 1 on a scale of 1 up to 5. This means that most of us will see rain, some of us will hear thunder, and few if any of us will see storm damage in the WLOX viewing area. This weekend, the first weekend of 2020, will be cool and dry with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s.