The snowiest day in South Mississippi

More than a foot of snowfall was measured in South Mississippi on this date, back in the 1960s

By Wesley Williams | December 31, 2019 at 11:58 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 1:48 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Do you remember the Gulf Coast snowstorm of 1963?

A significant winter storm occurred from December 31, 1963 to January 1, 1964 over most of the Southern United States.

[ Check out our most recent significant snowfall reports from a rare bout of Gulf Coast winter weather back in 2017. ]

The storm began when a low pressure system in the southern Gulf of Mexico moved towards the Florida Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.

This storm interacted with intruding cold air across the Deep South to produce heavy snow along the central Gulf Coast into Tennessee.

Travel was crippled and strong winds accompanied by heavy snowfall set historic new snowfall records.

This was the greatest snowfall to occur in the South Mississippi region in the 20th Century, according to local weather records.
