The snowiest day in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Do you remember the Gulf Coast snowstorm of 1963?
A significant winter storm occurred from December 31, 1963 to January 1, 1964 over most of the Southern United States.
The storm began when a low pressure system in the southern Gulf of Mexico moved towards the Florida Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.
This storm interacted with intruding cold air across the Deep South to produce heavy snow along the central Gulf Coast into Tennessee.
Travel was crippled and strong winds accompanied by heavy snowfall set historic new snowfall records.
