Ride share drivers ready for busy New Year’s Eve

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re planning on using a ride share service like Uber or Lyft on New Year’s Eve, you’re not alone.
Uber driver Melissa King is getting ready for another busy day, and what may be an even busier evening giving people rides in South Mississippi and keeping potentially impaired drivers off the road.
“Busy as heck,” King said. “They will stay busy. It’ll probably slow down a little bit from around 10 or 11, then it’ll pick up from 12:30 until 4 in the morning. I’ll definitely get a piece of it because tonight’s the one night when Uber drivers want to work. Everybody wants to work tonight because it’s so busy.”
Uber driver Teressa Price says her SUV comes in very handy on nights like these.
"You have more room and you can tote six people and get more money,” Price said.
And on New Year's Eve, Price and others expect to be making lots of money.
"If my phone dings, you just push ‘accept’ and then it maps you there and to where they want to go,” King added.
According to a Ft. Lauderdale, FL law firm, an average Uber ride in Mississippi costs about $15 compared to a first offense DUI, which adding in court costs, could end up costing nearly $2,000.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.