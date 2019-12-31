One person escapes apartment fire in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is lucky to be alive after escaping from an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 4:30am at Cambridge Apartments in Pascagoula. Flames destroyed one ground-floor apartment and damaged a handful of other units in the building.
Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs said one person inside the apartment managed to get out safely through a bedroom window. Firefighters had the blaze under control within minutes of arriving.
Investigators aren’t saying what started the fire, but it began in the kitchen.
