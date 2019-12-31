Mississippi prisons on statewide lockdown after deadly disturbance

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi prison officials have ordered a statewide lockdown after one inmate was killed and two others injured Sunday at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.
Few details have been released on what exactly happened, but prison officials described it as "a major disturbance."
A spokesperson with the Mississippi Department of Corrections told WLOX News, “Conditions at SMCI are under control as the prison remains on lockdown and an investigation continues. In the interest of safety to the public, staff, and inmates, the lockdown was extended to the other two state prisons, the three private prisons, and the 15 regional jails and will remain in effect pending the investigation.”
