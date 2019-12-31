Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

BASE JUMPER RESCUED
Base jumper rescued off Superstition Mountains
PHOENIX (AP) — A base jumper in the metro Phoenix area had to be rescued off a mountain range.Superstition Fire/Medical District officials tweeted the base jumper got stuck on a “sheer face” of the Superstition Mountains Sunday morning. Rescuers with Superstition Fire and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. They used an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter to carry the jumper off. The jumper was safely brought to the bottom of the mountain range and showed no signs of injury. Authorities did not release the jumper's name. The Superstitions, a popular attraction for hikers, is about 40 miles east of downtown Phoenix.
FORT HUACHUCA-GROUNDWATER
Fort Huachuca groundwater review sought after leaked report
FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (AP) — Conservation activists are pressing for the federal government to reexamine the effects of groundwater pumping at Fort Huachuca in southern Arizona. The Arizona Republic reports the pressure comes amid a leaked report that details how the area’s wells are taking a growing toll on the flow of the San Pedro River. The confidential 2010 study commissioned by the Army base was released by Robin Silver, a co-founder of the environmentalist group the Center for Biological Diversity. The base said in a statement the Army base’s current and planned operations aren't expected to harm any threatened or endangered species.
BABY SHARK-NAVAJO
‘Baby Shark’ creators release Navajo version of viral video
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Creators of the popular video “Baby Shark,” whose song was played at the World Series in October, have released a version in Navajo. Pinkfong, a brand of the South Korea company SmartStudy, said Sunday the video is available online and was created following auditions from Navajo actors. SmartStudy worked with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks. Navajo Baby Shark, is the 20th language version of Baby Shark. The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. The Navajo word for shark translates to “angry fish.”
GILA RIVER FIGHT-FUNDING
Gila River diversion project misses out on extra funding
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has decided not to extend a deadline involving a proposal to divert part the Gila River to aid rural communities, a move that cuts off access to more than $50 million in construction funds. U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, a New Mexico Democrat, and environmentalists praised the federal government's decision, saying the river that flows through southwestern New Mexico and into Arizona will be protected. Timothy Petty, Interior’s assistant secretary for water and science, says the "slow pace of progress” reflected a lack of urgency and priority for delivering water to rural communities.
AP-US-SPORTS-EDITOR-SLUR
Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A sports editor for a New Mexico newspaper has apologized after using “scalps” in a tweet to describe a high school basketball team defeating a team with Native American student-athletes. The world “scalp” has a racist history as white settlers regularly cut off pieces of Native Americans' heads after killing them. Hobbs News-Sun Sports Editor Jason Farmer said Friday his tweet was “very inappropriate and completely insensitive.” Navajo Nation criticized Farmer's social media post, saying such comments should not be normalized.
TROUBLED TUCSON SCHOOLS
4 Tucson schools fall to an 'F' after letter-grade appeals
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Four schools in Tucson’s major school districts dropped from a D to an F after the school board finalized letter grades issued by state officials. The Arizona Daily Star reports Tucson schools Magee Middle, Booth-Fickett K-8 and Catalina High School each received an F after the board voted on A-F appeals Dec. 13. Marana Unified’s Tortolita Middle School received an F. This brought Tucson Unified School District's number of F schools to five. All the district’s other school grades remained the same.The grades are based on year-over-year student academic growth, scores on statewide assessments, high school graduation rates and indicators that a student is ready for success at the next level.
ANTELOPE CANYON-PHOTO TOURS
No more photo-only tours at Upper Antelope Canyon
PHOENIX (AP) — Photographer-only tours will no longer be offered at the globally recognized Upper Antelope Canyon in Arizona. The Arizona Republic reports tour operators of the slot canyon, known for its red-orange sandstone walls, announced last week that photo-only tours will cease. The photographer-only tours have led to long wait times as professional shutterbugs try to get that picture-perfect shot. Visitors with cellphones and cameras on the regular tours can still take photos. But tripods will no longer be permitted. Guided tours are the only way tourists can reach upper or lower Antelope Canyon near Page in northern Arizona.
TESLA-FATAL CRASH INDIANA
Telsa rear-ends fire truck in Indiana, killing Arizona woman
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana police are investigating a crash involving a Tesla car that rear-ended a fire truck parked along Interstate 70, killing an Arizona woman and seriously injuring her husband. Indiana State Police say 25-year-old Derrick N. Monet of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was behind the wheel of a 2019 Tesla in western Indiana's Putnam County on Sunday when he failed to the see the fire truck parked along the highway and plowed into its rear. Monet and his 23-year-old wife, Jenna N. Monet, were seriously injured and she later died. Ames says authorities are investigating whether the Tesla's autopilot mode was on at the time of the crash.