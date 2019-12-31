Large crowd led Moss Point police to drug arrest

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point police officers investigating a large crowd gathered in front of a local convenience store ended up arresting a man for the second time this month.
Clarence Shelton, 37, of Moss Point was out on bond for a previous felony drug arrest at the beginning of December. This time, officers said they found him with marijuana, methamphetamine, more than 100 tablets of Ecstasy, and a loaded handgun.
Shelton was arrested and turned over to the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team. He’s now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Shelton is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, pending trial, and will not be allowed to bond out again.
If you have any information regarding Clarence Shelton, you’re asked to contact the Moss Point Police Department at (228) 475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
