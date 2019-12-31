Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisville capped coach Scott Satterfield's debut season by beating Mississippi State 38-28 in the Music City Bowl. Micale Cunningham threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 yards more for the Cardinals. Louisville rallied from a 14-point deficit early by scoring 31 straight to finish their big turnaround from last season. The Cardinals also finally beat Mississippi State on the field for the first time in six tries, though the series now is tied at three apiece thanks to a pair of forfeits by the Bulldogs in the 1970s. Mississippi State lost its second straight bowl.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lester Quinones scored 16 points, Damion Baugh finished with 15 and No. 9 Memphis weathered a second-half rally and beat Tulane 84-73 in the teams’ American Athletic Conference opener. Precious Achiuwa finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis won its 10th straight. K.J. Lawson, who played two seasons at Memphis, led Tulane with 22 points.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans linebacker A.J. Klein says the Saints have accepted that their 13-3 record wasn't good enough this season to merit a first-round playoff bye. Klein says the Saints are now looking forward to hosting the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round this Sunday. New Orleans finished in a three-way tie atop the NFC with top seed San Francisco and second seed Green Bay. But New Orleans lost out in a three-way tiebreaker. Klein says the Saints take comfort in knowing they control their future and take confidence from how competitive they've been.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 3 Clemson is the underdog once more heading into the College Football Playoff championship. Top-ranked LSU is a 4.5-point favorite over Clemson heading into the teams' showdown for the title in New Orleans on Jan. 13. If any team is comfortable working from behind, it's Clemson. The team began the year No. 1, yet slipped to No. 5 in the first CFP rankings after some early mistakes from star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a closer-than-expected win at North Carolina. Clemson showed its strength last week with a 29-23 win over Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl to advance.
WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 6 Baylor is taking a nine-game winning streak into Big 12 play. The Bears played for the first time in 12 days on Monday and beat Jackson State 83-57. Jared Butler had 18 points for the 10-1 Bears while MaCio Teage added 16 and Davion Mitchell scored 14. Freddie Gillespie had his fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Bears got off to a slow start, missing their first six shots. But they took control of the game with a 32-6 run in the first half.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry had career-highs with 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead Mississippi State past Kent State 96-68 on Monday night. Perry was 8 of 16 from the floor and 10 of 14 at the free throw line for the Bulldogs (9-3). He joins Robert Woodard as the only SEC players this year to collect 20 or more points and 15 or more rebounds in a single game. Woodard scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds against New Orleans earlier this month.