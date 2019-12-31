Gulfport residents still plagued with water billing issues

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In November, Gulfport resident Walter Pitts got a water bill for just shy of $500. When he brought this to the attention of city officials, he was told simply that he had a leak.
“She says, ‘Well, you’ve used thousands of gallons of water.’ So, she pulls it up and looks in the computer and said, ‘Yes, we’ve been to your property twice and the second time a leak was detected,’” said Pitts.
After receiving a one-time leak adjustment, Pitts was sent home and told to turn off all of his water and check to see if the meter head was still rolling, which would signal a leak. So he did.
“I went outside to my front, pulled the cover off and recorded the meter. It’s not moving. It’s dead... nothing’s moving," Pitts said.
Pitts did this for a week and noticed no signs that would constitute a water leak. So, he returned to the water billing office Monday morning.
Pitts said he was told to check his toilet for a leak with dye, as well as a potential problem with the meter register head.
“When I was there I asked if the dye is clear and the dial is not moving, how do I determine if I have a water leak or not if the dial’s not working? She said. ‘You have two issues, Mr. Pitts. It seems you have a water leak and you possibly have, maybe have, a defective meter head that’s not reading correctly,’" said Pitts.
This, among a few other issues, has been the case in other customer billing issues throughout the city.
“We saw where the register failed to pick up the electronic read properly. We then get the manual read, which is their true usage, and we average those out for those months," said Tina Cornell, Gulfport’s Utility and Billing Manager.
With only five meter readers on staff before these issues began, city officials say help is on the way.
“The city has partnered with Utility Partners and now we can utilize those five men in addition to however many more that we need to get everything back on track," Cornell said.
Getting everything back on track is not something that the City of Gulfport says will happen tomorrow, next week, or even next month. Replacing 40,000 meter register heads has always been a multi-year program. Officials say that this program could still be a year away from completion. That’s why they are putting an insert into all of the water bills for the current cycle which explains the program, its benefits, and who you should contact if you have questions about the accuracy of your bill.
