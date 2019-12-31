Gulfport residents still plagued with water billing issues

Getting everything back on track is not something that the City of Gulfport says will happen tomorrow, next week, or even next month. Replacing 40,000 meter register heads has always been a multi-year program. Officials say that this program could still be a year away from completion. That’s why they are putting an insert into all of the water bills for the current cycle which explains the program, its benefits, and who you should contact if you have questions about the accuracy of your bill.