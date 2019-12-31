Community gathers for 27th Kwanzaa celebration in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks gathered at the Good Deeds Community Center in Gulfport Monday night to honor their heritage at the 27th annual Kwanzaa celebration. The theme for Monday night's event was Nia, representing Purpose, which is the fifth principle of Kwanzaa.
It started with the lighting of the Kinara and a presentation from local youth groups. Organizers explained how Kwanzaa celebrates the contributions of descendants of Africans across the world, and how its values are deeply rooted in family and community.
“Insight into what our ancestors were doing previously, and to continue to tradition on that preserves their lifestyle, their cultures for years to come,” said Letia Taylor with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Archonettes. “That should be something that is done 365. You can’t just exist in the world, you have to have a sense of purpose.”
National financial strategist Shelly Lombard was the keynote speaker, and drove home that message of purpose with advice for making the most of the new year ahead.
“You have to be really purposeful about financial literacy. It’s not something that you’re just going to stumble into; it’s not something that you can kind of ignore,” Lombard said. “We still need to do what we can where we are.”
“Set your goals accordingly - whether it’s a daily goal, an hourly goal, or a long-term goal. But you define who you are,” event organizer Michael Daniels said.
Here’s a look at the seven principles of Kwanzaa, and what they mean:
Umoja (means unity in Swahili) - To strive for and to maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.
Kujichagulia (self-determination) - To define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves.
Ujima (collective work and responsibility) - To build and maintain our community together and make our brothers’ and sisters’ problems our problems and to solve them together.
Ujamaa (cooperative economics) - To build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together.
Nia (purpose) - To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.
Kuumba (creativity) - To do always as much as we can, in the way we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.
Imani (faith) - To believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.
