Coast hotels looking to cash in on national championship game

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On January 13 2020, LSU will face Clemson for the college football National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Since a place to stay will be hard to come by in New Orleans, hotels and casinos on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are hoping to attract a big share of fans from both teams.
The Sugar Bowl, taking place on New Year’s night, is normally a big draw for those hotels. But according to executive director of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association, Linda Hornsby, not as many Sugar Bowl fans have booked rooms this year.
So, the national title contest brings an added opportunity, an opportunity the Coast cashed in on the last time New Orleans hosted the championship.
“We had 15, passenger buses full last time, and we could have added two more. We just ran out of buses,” said Hornsby.
Over the next couple of weeks, Hornsby said they’re planning to beef up a marketing plan to bring Clemson and LSU fans to the Mississippi Coast.
"Maybe we need to do something a little different than what was done for the Sugar Bowl to get the attention of the fans and let them know that we're here," said Hornsby. "They can just take a bus ride over there for less than they would pay to park."
Fans going to the Sugar Bowl and looking for a last minute place to stay can find hotel listings here.
