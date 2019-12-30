Thunderstorms possible Thursday, flooding risk for some

Severe weather will be possible, but not likely

FORECAST VIDEO: 12-31-19 Sunny New Year's Eve. Thursday thunder?
By Eric Jeansonne and Wesley Williams | December 29, 2019 at 11:33 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 7:29 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Cool and dry conditions are expected for the rest of this year. But, the pattern becomes wetter later this week.

Any late-night festivities on New Year’s Eve Tuesday should be rain-free across all of South Mississippi. Even the first day of 2020 is expected to be dry thanks to nearby high pressure. However, rain showers will take over our region for Thursday and Thursday night. The weather will dry up by Friday afternoon, just in time for the first weekend of 2020.

THREAT FOR HEAVY RAINFALL IN COASTAL MISSISSIPPI - VERY LOW

The heaviest rain is expected to stretch from south Louisiana into central Mississippi. A close call for us on the Mississippi Coast.
The greatest risk for flooding will stretch from McComb to Jackson into northeast MS. For the most part, the MS Coast should be spared from flooding. But, it will be a close call for Pearl River, Hancock, & Stone Counties.
  • The threat for Thursday and Thursday night heavy rain in the WLOX viewing area has decreased, according to the latest trends on Tuesday.
  • New information now suggests only around one inch of rainfall for coastal Mississippi. However, areas closer to Poplarville could see higher totals.
  • Higher rainfall amounts, greater than three inches, will still be possible to our northwest near McComb.

THREAT FOR SEVERE DAMAGING WEATHER IN COASTAL MISSISSIPPI - VERY LOW

Severe damaging weather will be possible on Thursday and Thursday night in the WLOX viewing area. In the entire green area on the map, one or two severe thunderstorms will be possible.
A Level One risk is the lowest possible threat level. Severe damaging weather will be possible, but not likely.
  • The threat for Thursday and Thursday night severe damaging weather in the WLOX viewing area has been introduced.
  • Thankfully, this risk for severe damaging weather is expected to be very low: a 1 on a scale of 1 up to 5.
  • This means that most of us will see rain and some of us will hear thunder. But, few, if any, of us will see storm damage in the WLOX viewing area.
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.