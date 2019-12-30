Sole survivor of Lafayette plane crash medically sedated; remains critical

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) -Wade Berzas, the sole survivor of last week’s plane crash in Lafayette, remains in critical condition.
Doctors at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center held a news conference Monday to update his condition.
Dr. Joey Barrios, Director of the burn unit, said Berzas suffered burns over 75 percent of his body. He is medically sedated and is in critical condition.
Barrios said Berzas has a difficult road ahead of him, but does have several factors working in his favor including his young age, overall good health, and family support.
He also suffered a dislocated shoulder and lacerations to his head. He is also intubated and has not been able to answer any questions regarding the crash.
His family released a statement saying, “The outpouring of compassion and encouraging words for Wade are deeply felt by our whole family. We are truly grateful to be held so strongly in prayer by this community. We thank you for the special gift of prayers and rosaries dedicated to Wade’s healing. Our hearts ache for our friends and the families affected by this tragic event. Please offer us privacy in the days ahead as we give Wade our focused energy and loving support.”
Also injured in the crash was Danielle Britt, who was badly burned and is being treated at University Medical Center in New Orleans.
