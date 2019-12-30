Saints will host the Vikings on Sunday at 12 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 12 p.m. New Orleans (13-3) enters the postseason as the 3-seed, and the Vikings (10-6) hold the 6-seed.
The Black and Gold is 1-3 in the postseason against the Vikings. Minnesota captured wins in 1987, 2000, and 2017. The Saints 2009 playoff victory over Minnesota sent Sean Payton’s squad to Super Bowl 44.
The full listing of the NFC seeds:
1. Niners (13-3)
2. Packers (13-3)
3. Saints (13-3)
4. Eagles (9-7)
5. Seahawks (11-5)
6. Vikings (10-6)
