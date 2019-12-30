Safety reminders ahead of New Year’s Eve fireworks festivities

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As we count down the days to the new year, the famous white tents are out just in time for the celebrations.
Before you start your New Year’s Eve festivities, remember safety first. Firefighter John Small said there are some things to keep in mind if you’re shooting fireworks at home.
“You also want to make sure that is you light a firework, that if it doesn’t light, that you want to treat as if it’s still alive and never try to relight it. You usually wet it down and remove it and eliminate that hazard,” he said.
According to the National Safety Council, these are some firework precautions you should take. First on the list, never allow young children to handle them.
May Brothers Fireworks has been in business since 1969. Sean Riley said he reminds people to put out their cigarettes before entering the tents for safety.
“So if you have a cigarette lit around fireworks, all it takes is for one little spark to go ahead and ignite the flame, and it will spread to everything in here,” Riley said.
He also recommends a specific firework if younger children are going to be involved.
“Usually I always recommend these little snap pops. I used these when I was a little kid. My grandmother and I would just sit there and throw them on the ground,” Riley said.
Small said to eliminate hazards, he recommends going to a public show. However, if anything goes wrong at home, call 911 immediately.
It’s also illegal to shoot fireworks within city limits.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.